New era starts for Livingstone

Cr Nigel Hutton would be a warm favourite to be appointed for another term as deputy mayor of Livingstone Shire Council.

Cr Nigel Hutton would be a warm favourite to be appointed for another term as deputy mayor of Livingstone Shire Council.

THE FIRST meeting of the new Livingstone Shire Council will go ahead tomorrow, albeit with COVID-19 measures in place.

The post-election meeting has been moved from council chambers at Lagoon Place to Yeppoon Town Hall.

The council confirmed that media and limited members of the public would be able to attend.

Among the items on the agenda is the appointment of deputy mayor, a position previously held by councillor Nigel Hutton, who has retained his seat at the council table.

Councillors will also have to appoint a new chairperson of the Local Disaster Management Group, a role formerly performed by outgoing mayor Bill Ludwig.