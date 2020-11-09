New Ergon workshop to benefit all of CQ

ERGON Energy has a new state-of-the-art workshop at its Glenmore Road Depot in Rockhampton to meet strict environmental requirements while handling industrial oils used in equipment in substations and transformers across Central Queensland.

Regional Substations manager Brad Elliott said the 58,000 litre capacity tanks replaced a 30-year-old building at Richardson Road that does not meet current environmental and health and safety regulations.

“This transformer workshop and oil handling facility provides Ergon Energy with greater capacity to store new oil used in high voltage equipment,” Mr Elliott said.

“More than 65 transformers collected from depots across Central Queensland each month will also be brought into the new Glenmore Road facility to change out old oil.

“The new handling facility also caters for the disposal of older transformer oils with specialised oil storage containers and a concrete bund, to capture and contain transformer oil for the appropriate recycling or disposal.”

The Glenmore Road oil handling workshop.

The project was started in January this year and took eight months to complete, with 90 per cent of the 244 workers sourced from Rockhampton contractors.

The new facility at the Glenmore Road Depot allows Ergon to bring substation workers together at a single location.

“These teams are currently split between Richardson Road and Glenmore Road,” Mr Elliott said.

“Consolidating these teams at a single location will help to reduce costs and will improve operational efficiencies for our crews.”