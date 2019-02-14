New events planned for our region for 2019

Murray Wake competes in Round 5 of the Waterski Queensland Central Region Tournament Series at Mount Morgan No.7 Dam on Saturday.

A NUMBER of new events are scheduled for Rockhampton this year.

SLALOM WATERSKI EVENT, MOUNT MORGAN:

Following the success of a waterski event in December , Waterski Queensland is seeking final approval from Maritime Safety Qld to host another event from March 9-10 at the Mount Morgan No.7 dam. Held over two days, the tournament will consist of three rounds of slalom and two rounds of trick skiing.

BOTANIC GARDENS 150 CELEBRATIONS:

Planning is under way for the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens' birthday. It was built from 1873 to the 1930s. It was added to the Queensland Heritage Register on July 23, 1999.

OCEANIA CUP:

Rockhampton Hockey Association is hosting the international hockey tournament from September 1-8. Spectators are expected from across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands to watch some of the world's best hockey players compete.

CRUISE EXPRESS:

The heritage rail tour, Cruise Express, is passing through Rockhampton in June. Around 150 visitors will arrive by train and stay overnight.

A dinner event is being organised to be held at Archer Park Rail Museum as well as a guided CBD tour.

Some other potential events are included.

2020 AUSTRALIAN CARAVANNING MUSTER:

Advance Rockhampton has put in a bid to the host the event which is "looking promising”. The organisers are coming to Rockhampton this month to see our facilities.

Event changes:

ANZAC DAY:

The dawn service will be held at the Botanic Gardens, as per normal, but with a change to the march route.

The march route now ends at Rod Laver Plaza in Quay St, followed by the Civic Service. This has been previously held at Town Hall.