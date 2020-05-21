New face welcomed to CQ Hospital and Health Board

CQHHS chair Paul Bell (left), and board member Matt Cooke (right) will continue on in their roles on the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board. Here they were pictured with chief executive Steve Williamson inspecting work on the Gladstone Hospital.

DURING these testing times, the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board will benefit from the experience and skills of their new member, CQUniversity professor Fiona Coulson.

Prof Coulson’s addition was the only change to the board. Chairman Paul Bell was reappointed and seven existing members retained their positions.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles welcomed the news saying the combination of new skills and perspectives combined with the stability of the reappointments would maintain the strength of the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

“Professor Coulson brings a wealth of experience in leading Strategic Development at CQUniversity and has previously held the position of Dean of the School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences,” Deputy Premier Miles said.

CQUniversity professor Fiona Coulson has joined the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board.

“I am also pleased to announce the reappointment of chairman Paul Bell, who will continue to guide the Board with his extensive experience across Queensland government-owned corporations and private and public sector boards.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga welcomed professor Coulson to the board and thanked the existing team for the dedication to the people of Central Queensland.

“I’m sure the board members are excited to welcome professor Coulson, who adds valuable skills and current knowledge in change management and resource planning,” Ms Lauga said.

“It’s a team that has served the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and community extremely well and will continue to do so.”

The 16 boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.

About professor Fiona Coulson

Prior to her current role as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (strategic development) at CQUniversity, Prof Coulson held previous roles at CQUni including Dean of the university’s largest school; the School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences.

She has a background in medical research, primarily in the relationship between diabetes and inflammation and their effects on gastrointestinal motility and respiratory function.

Prof Coulson’s medical research has spanned across multiple institutions, including the University of Queensland, Griffith University, and the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, USA.

Growing up in small towns across outback Queensland has made her a powerful advocate for the role played by regional Australia in our national prosperity, and the transformative effect that training, education and research yields in non-metropolitan communities.

Prof Coulson and her family proudly call Rockhampton their home.

CQ Hospital and Health Board