New face welcoming visitors to the Cap Coast

TRAFFIC STOPPER: Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre volunteer Greg Thomas hopes Robin the Reef Roamer will encourage more people to drop in and say hello. Trish Bowman

YEPPOON Visitors Information Centre at Ross Creek roundabout has had a facelift with a design that encourages people to step in the door and find out more.

Information centre volunteer Greg Thomas said the new addition to the building, affectionately known as Robin the Reef Roamer, is a vibrant and cheerful wall of colour that sparks curiosity in those driving past.

"The colour draws the eye and the design itself invites people to find out more and that is what we are here for, to help visitors to the region get the most out of their stay,” Mr Thomas said.

"The positioning ensures that you can't miss it which is great news for the centre.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said the artwork was inspired by the colourful and mighty Southern Great Barrier Reef.

She said it brought to life the fun and frivolity offered both above and below the ocean.

The team at Capricorn Enterprise are eager to encourage more people to drop in, speak with their wonderful team of volunteers, and plan a longer stay on the Capricorn Coast and Robin certainly will help them achieve that desire.

Ms Carroll said she believed the custom-designed, vibrant imagery brought to life by talented local artists from Out There Co delivers the crux of what our inspiring coastal region has on offer.

"Snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef ranks high on the bucket lists of many tourists and underwater explorers and it is also the ideal place for visitors who might be learning how to snorkel for the first time,” Ms Carroll said.

"When the opportunity arose to give the Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre a breath of fresh air, supporting local talent was a no brainer for the regional tourism organisation.”

After Tropical Cyclone Marcia hit in 2015, Capricorn Enterprise worked with Bill and Luke Gannon from Out There Co to recreate the history of the infamous late-night bakery in Pie Alley.

The initial artwork kick-started a hint of urbanism across the Coast and beyond as their contemporary storytelling began spreading throughout the region.

"The Capricorn Region is lucky to have access to incredible artists right on our doorstep,” Ms Carroll said.

"Out There Co are continuing to spread their flair and we are proud to have their talents prominently on display as visitors arrive at the Coast.”

Ms Carroll is encouraging people to step inside the Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre after they have finished admiring the external artwork and be further blown away by what they will discover.

"We encourage valuable face to face conversations with passionate local volunteers and invite visitors to come inside and find out how we can help you turn your holiday from good to great,” she said.

"A good visitor information centre can mean the difference between visitors just driving through and those choosing to stay, see the local sights and spend in the local economy.

"You can gather information on everything you need from many of our local operators, book tours, access a variety of region maps and itineraries, and get the hottest specials and deals on offer.”

The accredited one-stop shop for travel information welcomes nearly 15,000 visitors a year, both from Australia and abroad.

"And while you are there, you will be amazed to discover the impressive Shell World, which is a display of over 20,000 shells which include marine, land and fossil molluscs, all wonderfully collected by the members of the Keppel Bay Shell Club,” Ms Carroll said.

The Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre and Shell World are open every day from 9am-5pm. Drop in and let Robin and the team be your official guide to the best of the region.