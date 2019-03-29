New FBA display space offers room to move

AFTER closing its FLOW centre for nine months, the Fitzroy Basin Association is ready for members of the public to see its new facilities.

The renovated space, on the corner of East and Denham Streets, offers upgraded interactive technology and a more flexible layout for a variety of functions.

"We're excited to welcome members of the public back to FLOW and we think they'll be suitably impressed with the changes,” said Daniel Rea, FBA's Science and Engagement officer.

"They can explore information about the river catchment through quizzes, video and an interactive GIS mapping screen.”

The Fitzroy River basin is the largest catchment in Australia to flow east to the coast, and occupies an area of land two times larger than Tasmania.

The new FLOW displays incorporate the mountains landscape to the flood plains out to the reef and islands.

"Whether we graze cattle out the western part of the catchment, or live here on the coast, or enjoy getting out on the reef, we're all connected by the story of the catchment,” Mr Rea said.

"We have so many iconic and unique species of flora and fauna which the Fitzroy Basin Association is trying to protect.”

The FBA is kicking off its six new touchscreen displays with a launch next week followed by a school holiday programme from Monday 8 to Wednesday 17 April.

There will be three special holiday workshops which run four times each over two weeks.

In 'Weather and the water cycle', you can become a mini-meterologist and understand what drives the water we experience, using interactive science displays.

In 'Basic Instincts', the guides from Rocky Instincts will show you how to enbarce ancestral and traditional skills by learning how to build a shelter, trap an animal and make tools from stone.

And in 'West and Wild - Little Aussie Encounters', you can learn about our amazing freshwater wetlands.

Instead of maintaining regular opening hours, the centre will be available for community and corporate groups to book it for functions such as the Grazing Best Practice Management workshop which made use of the space over the last two days.

The original FLOW centre, which opened in 2012, attracted 27,000 visitors.