New federal plan to give the regions a Fair Go

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry at a press conference in Rockhampton to announce funding for the hospital carpark. Infrastructure is a key area for investment identified in the Regions 2030 plan.

THE Federal Government has today released a new plan focused on investment in rural and regional Australia, saying the growth of these ideas will also strengthen the nation as a whole.

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash launched the Regions 2030: Unlocking Opportunity plan in Broken Hill this morning.

Jobs and economic development, infrastructure, health, education, and communications are the five key areas where government investment will be funnelled to build regional and rural areas over the next two decades.

A corresponding Regional Australia Ministerial Taskforce, chaired by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, will consider policies which take advantage of opportunities in regional Australia.

Mr Turnbull will be in Rockhampton this afternoon, one of the regions at the heart of News Corp's Fair Go campaign which is focused on closing the disadvantage gap between the bush and metropolitan areas.

"Regional development is about having a vision for what we want regional communities to look like in 20 years,” Ms Nash said.

"It's about making sure we create both careers and jobs in our communities so our children and grandchildren can lead fulfilling lives.

"It's about developing ways our young people can receive an excellent education without leaving the community they grew up in.

"It's about building the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to.

"Regional development is about much more than just grants programs.

"It's also about lifting the profile of regional Australia and creating awareness of the fact every Australian owes their lifestyle to regional Australia.

"Regional Australia provides the water city people drink, the milk on their breakfast, the meat and vegetables for dinner, the gas to cook dinner and heat water, and the electricity which powers their households.

"A 'one-size-fits-all' approach to developing regional policy does not work. Regions 2030 focuses on working with communities to meet their economic and social needs, which will help to improve life for rural, regional and remote Australians.”