ADDITIONAL: A new fever clinic is operating at CQUni’s North Rockhampton campus
Health

New fever clinic for Rockhampton

kaitlyn smith
17th May 2020 9:01 AM
AN ADDITIONAL fever clinic has been established in Rockhampton in the wake of a nurse testing positive to coronavirus last week.

Queensland Health announced the news last night in a statement posted to its social media.

The new clinic is located at CQUniversity’s North Rockhampton campus on Berrill Lane.

A new fever clinic has been established outside of CQUni's North Rockhampton campus. Picture: Rhiannan Rochford.
Operations commenced this morning from 9am and will cease at 4pm this afternoon.

It is expected to operate seven days a week.

It comes after the existing clinic outside Rockhampton Base Hospital on Canning St underwent developments.

Anyone with symptoms or who is feeling ill is urged to get tested or call CQ COVID-19 hotline on 4320 5800.

central queensland health fever clinics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

