New field for popular sport

KEEN: CQ Gel Blasters are promising a thrilling experience for its players following news of a big development.

GEL BLASTERS: Athletes of Central Queensland’s favourite gel blasting pastime are in for a treat after Rockhampton Regional Council gave the seal of approval for a permanent playing field.

Set to be developed at Callaghan Park over the coming months, the new field comes as a product of previous sites in Bouldercombe closing due difficulties with council approval.

Co-owner of CQ Blasters Damien Geyer said the approval for a new field would mean big things for the increasingly popular sport.

“We’ve been working with council and town planners for months now trying to get a council approved venue for the Rockhampton Community, it finally got approved a couple of weeks ago.”

Now council plans had been approved, Mr Geyer said his new focus involves building a “next-level” field for the region, adding it will be like nothing else out there.

“It’s a huge step forward for the community, obviously at the moment it’s a bit of a shame because no one can use it but we’re really looking forward to building on it and making it bigger and better.”

Mr Geyer said his team were looking at all their options to make the field as interactive and cutting- edge as possible.

“We’ve got a heap of rope and drums, and access to a whole lot of other things that we’ve been stockpiling for ages. I’ve got nearly half an acre full of stuff that I want to use.”

“We want to build a few more close quarter areas, some fake buildings and other things like that so there’s a few ideas but I can’t reveal too much yet.”

He said the site itself is somewhere between five to 10 acres in size, though only intends to use two or three acres to start with.

“I’d much rather focus on making it as good as we can. I’d rather go for a really good quality field rather than something that’s huge and spread out.”

Despite coronavirus shutting down most businesses and sports throughout Australia, Mr Geyer said the virus had instead fast-tracked his plans for the field.

“Everybody on the team now has a lot of time to do things and there’s no real rush to get the field ready for the weekend each week like we normally have to, so we can still tinker along at our own pace.”

As for when the field will be finished, Mr Geyer is happy to take his time.

He said while there’s no set date for completion, athletes could expect the field to be up and running for when the all clear is given to play again.