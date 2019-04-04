New fishing and viewing platform for popular lagoon

STUNNING natural waterhole Springers Lagoon is set to be made even more enjoyable with a new fishing and viewing platform.

The natural wonder in Gracemere has been plagued by vandals in recent years, but an $80,000 Works for Queensland grant from the State Government will give it a new lease on life.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke was excited to see the project at the much-loved community spot.

"State Government funding for works to stabilise and enhance the area as a nature based recreation area was essential for the project to come together and the Works for Queensland funding is a fabulous opportunity for two tiers of government to work together to provide great community outcomes,” he said.

"Wayfinding Signage will provide better direction to locals and visitors who wish to visit and spend an afternoon fishing, birdwatching or simply relaxing taking in the views as wildlife wander through this environmental sanctuary.”

Local artist Kelly-Dee Knight will provide illustrated images of wildlife around the lagoon, and signage will also include information about the significance of the lagoon within the Fitzroy Floodplain.

The new platform will be an addition to Rockhampton Regional Council's work in recent years to renew Springers Lagoon thanks to $65,000 allocated through Councillor Ellen Smith's discretionary fund and $5,000 allocated through Councillor Drew Wickerson's discretionary fund.

Past work included stabilising and re-vegetating the creek bank, upgrading the carpark, and creating a waterway access point for small non-motorised water craft.

Cr Smith said the new platform would be a great addition to the renewed lagoon.

"Springers Lagoon is a beautiful natural area recognised for its fishing and variety of local birdlife,” she said.

"Visitors can spot red-backed fairy wrens, black cormorants, and kingfishers, or they can try their luck at catching a sleepy cod or barramundi.

"The lagoon is already a popular site for bird watching, fishing, and picnics, but this platform will really take it to the next level.

"Once this new platform is complete, I expect that Springers Lagoon will be even more loved by visitors and the community.”