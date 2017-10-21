25°
New flu detection technology set to boost CQ's flu response

FIGHTING FLU: Rockhampton Hospital executive director Wendy Hoey, pictured here Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, believes this new flu fighting technology could be a game changer.
Leighton Smith
A SIGNFICANT investment into flu detection technology has CQ better poised when the next flu season rolls around.

The new technology which is capable of diagnosing influenza more quickly will be introduced at Rockhampton Hospital next year.

Rockhampton Hospital Executive Director Wendy Hoey believes the new testing would be extremely useful for clinicians.

"Early diagnosis is essential to ensure patients get early treatment options, leading to optimal results, fewer hospital stays and better outcomes,” Ms Hoey said.

"This year's flu season was significant, and any support to plan for future outbreaks is especially welcome.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the game changing technology had the potential to make future flu seasons easier to manage.

She said $600,000 had been set aside for the rolling out rapid point-of-care testing in 15 of the state's largest public hospitals in 2018.

"The new testing is very efficient and would greatly assist Rockhampton hospital in the early diagnosis and management of people with flu,” Mrs Lauga said.

"It will also help the hospital manage admission and care for those who need it most.

"Point-of-care tests screen for influenza A and B strains and can provide results within 30 minutes.”

