New food and petrol outlet to open in Yeppoon

Yeppoon's new Bunnings Warehouse has now opened. Photo: Lachlan Berlin

Food and petrol outlet Fresh Trading Co will open in Yeppoon on May 13.

Bunnings Warehouse opened its doors at the Homemaker Centre last week and is the largest project for Yeppoon Road’s new retail centre, spanning nearly 9000 sqm.

Queensland builder De Luca Corporation built the Bunnings Warehouse in seven months, and Procon Developments built the Fresh Trading Co Service Station in five and a half.

Construction of both projects were said to involve about 400 jobs.

Property developer Gibb Group senior development manager Angus Holloway said he was pleased to see the first phase of the Homemaker Centre come to life.

“A lot of hard work has gone into constructing the Bunnings and Fresh Trading Co. stores,” he said.

“We are looking forward to being part of the opening of these two businesses, and excitedly await the completion of the remaining two constructions, which will further complement the centre.”