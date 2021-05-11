Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Yeppoon's new Bunnings Warehouse has now opened. Photo: Lachlan Berlin
Yeppoon's new Bunnings Warehouse has now opened. Photo: Lachlan Berlin
Business

New food and petrol outlet to open in Yeppoon

Timothy Cox
11th May 2021 6:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Food and petrol outlet Fresh Trading Co will open in Yeppoon on May 13.

Bunnings Warehouse opened its doors at the Homemaker Centre last week and is the largest project for Yeppoon Road’s new retail centre, spanning nearly 9000 sqm.

Queensland builder De Luca Corporation built the Bunnings Warehouse in seven months, and Procon Developments built the Fresh Trading Co Service Station in five and a half.

Construction of both projects were said to involve about 400 jobs.

Property developer Gibb Group senior development manager Angus Holloway said he was pleased to see the first phase of the Homemaker Centre come to life.

“A lot of hard work has gone into constructing the Bunnings and Fresh Trading Co. stores,” he said.

“We are looking forward to being part of the opening of these two businesses, and excitedly await the completion of the remaining two constructions, which will further complement the centre.”

capricorn coast homemakers centre fresh trading co
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mayors: Federal budget won’t derail Beef Corridor push

        Premium Content CQ mayors: Federal budget won’t derail Beef Corridor push

        Rural “We have a compelling case for funding that is commensurate with its value to the nation’s economy.”

        Man smokes meth to ease the pain caused by scoliosis

        Premium Content Man smokes meth to ease the pain caused by scoliosis

        Crime He was caught smoking out of a glass pipe when police searched a home in...

        Dog bites man in North Rocky

        Premium Content Dog bites man in North Rocky

        Breaking Paramedics were called to a private address in response to the incident.

        How CQ service is raising awareness of domestic violence

        Premium Content How CQ service is raising awareness of domestic violence

        News The healing centre provides a range of therapeutic supports.