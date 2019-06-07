New food shop to open at empty shopping complex

RESTAURANT TYCOON: Leo Liu is opening his fourth store in Rockhampton on George St, Inn Ur Wok, serving sushi, noodles and Chinese takeaway.

RESTAURANT TYCOON: Leo Liu is opening his fourth store in Rockhampton on George St, Inn Ur Wok, serving sushi, noodles and Chinese takeaway. Vanessa Jarrett

LEO Liu may have only moved to Rockhampton 10 years ago but he is already making his mark on the city.

The father-of-two is in the midst of opening his fourth food business in the city.

His latest addition is Inn Ur Wok, on George St, in the old Coffee Club One-Eleven complex across from McDonalds.

The shop was previously tenanted by Wok Me.

It is a sister store to another Inn Ur Wok store on Dean St, in Frenchville Plaza, next to IGA, and will support five staff.

Leo and his business partner, Albert Hui, own two other stores - Ichimaki in City Centre Plaza and Etup sushi bar in Stockland.

Leo said this new store will be the same as the Frenchville store and will have fried rice, noodles, Asian meals and sushi.

The decision to open another store on Southside was a push from his customers.

The Frenchville store does deliveries through the online platform, MenuLog, and many orders were coming over from southside.

This meant some customers were having to wait up to an hour for their food by the time their food was cooked and it was delivered.

So it seemed an obvious answer to cross the bridge and open the store on southside and offer delivery from there.

Leo said the One Eleven complex is the ideal location as it has such a busy highway frontage.

"From what we know here before it was good but the tenants moved out and it just looks dated now,” she said.

With a six year-old daughter and seven-month old boy at home, Leo is very busy with family life and running businesses.

He moved to Rockhampton 10 years ago from China on a regional visa but never left. He likes the city for the variety of industries it provides and says it is a good economy for his food businesses.

"It's very stable, not like other cities, it's not up and down as much,” Leo said.

INN UR WOK SOUTHSIDE

Open seven days, from 10am to 9pm, extended hours on weekends depending on customers

Delivery available through MenuLog online/app

One Eleven complex, George St across from McDonalds

To open on Tuesday June 18