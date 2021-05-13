New footpath opens at school in North Rocky

Walking and riding to school has been made easier for students of St Anthony’s Primary School in Rockhampton, with the completion of a new footpath.

The 1.5 metre wide footpath was constructed on Bruigom Street, Norman Gardens, and connected the school grounds to the existing pedestrian crossing on Moores Creek Road.

Rockhampton Regional Council received $56,000 in funding through the Queensland Government’s School Transport Infrastructure Program for the construction of the path.

Councillor Ellen Smith said the project was important to ensure the safety of children while getting to and from school.

“We know that a number of students go to the daycare on the corner of Moores Creek Road and Bruigom Street for before and after school care, so the upgrades mean these students will have a safe passage from the school to the daycare,” Ms Smith said.

“And if you don’t use this path yourself, we’re currently working on a region-wide cycling and walking strategy to guide where future paths will go, so keep an eye open for upcoming projects in your area.”

Councillor Shane Latcham said the improvements would be a welcome addition for the community.

“The new footpath will be a great addition for students walking and riding to school, as well as parents, staff and the local community,” Mr Latcham said.

“The new path means better accessibility for all community members, which is something we’re focused on improving at council.

“It’s little projects like this that make a big difference to our local community.”

