New footpath to encourage kids to walk or ride to school

Council received $56,000 through the Queensland Government’s STIP funding for the construction of the path. Picture: Chris Ison

A new footpath is being constructed on Bruigom Street, Norman Gardens, to encourage students to walk and cycle to school.

The 1.5 metre wide footpath will be located at the rear entrance of St Anthony’s Primary School.

Rockhampton Regional Council received $56,000 in funding through the Queensland Government’s School Transport Infrastructure Program for the construction of the path.

Mayor Tony Williams said he was pleased to see the new footpath underway and hoped the path, once finished, would encourage more students to walk and ride to school.

“We know this is already a very popular route for St Anthony’s students and their families,” Cr Williams said.

“This new path will not only make the ride to school a little smoother for those who already head this way, but hopefully it will also encourage even more students to hop on their bike or lace up their walking shoes before school.

“Here at council we know one of the best things we can do to promote the benefits of walking and riding is to ensure we have the right infrastructure in place, which is why we’re so proud to deliver projects like this one.

“Officers at Rockhampton Regional Council are currently working on a region-wide Cycling and Walking Strategy to guide where future paths and cycling lanes will go, and I’m looking forward to many more projects like this one.”

Councillor Shane Latcham said he was looking forward to more students using the footpath once complete.

“Nationwide over the past 40 years the number of children who are physically active everyday has significantly dropped,” Cr Latcham said.

“We know that physical activity such as walking or riding to school improves students’ ability to learn and concentration levels, so not only is it good for their physical health but also their cognitive development.

“National events like Ride2School Day, which saw more than 350,000 students walk and ride to school last Friday, are a great opportunity to get out there and make use of some of the many pathways in our region.”

