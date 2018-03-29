New force on the CQ block with 20 graduates

FORMERLY a lifeguard, Rockhampton's Jake King is looking forward to his new career which still involves giving back to the community.

Jake graduate alongside 19 of his now colleagues on Thursday to become the newest custodial officers custodial officers for Queensland Corrective Services.

Corrective Services Graduation: Commissioner Peter Martin at the Corrective Services Officers graduation in Rockhampton.

Jake said he chose this career path for its longevity and progression opportunities.

His new colleague, James Mitchell, said he has taken on this new role to help those who have been less fortunate.

He said whilst he found the last 10 weeks of training "challenging”, he is prepared for the new career ahead of him.

Joining the officers at the graduation was Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin.

"Queensland Corrective Services plays a vital role in ensuring public safety across the State through the humane containment and rehabilitation of offenders,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"These graduates are joining a workforce which is doing an excellent job in an often under-recognised field.

"It isn't an easy or glamorous job, but every single Queenslander is safer for their work and I thank them for it.”

Commissioner Martin said it was a wonderful day for the correctional centre, taking on 20 new recruits.

"Today celebrates 400 hours of very intense training and these people will make a very significant contribution to the safety of Queensland,” he said.

"The vast majority are most impressive individuals who rightfully take great pride in what they do and achieve everyday.”

This comes as the $200 million entirely State Government funded expansion to the Capricornia Correctional Centre is expected to begin mid-year.

To find out more information about becoming a correctional services officer, jump on to the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training website https://training.qld.gov.au/.