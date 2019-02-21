New forensic lab allows DNA testing at Rocky police station

IT WAS the death of Adrian Brock's friend while he studying science in university that piqued his interest in forensics as a way to solve crimes.

For the past 10 years in Rockhampton, Senior Sergeant Adrian Brock worked in forensics, co-ordinating investigations in the CQ region, and now he's delighted to have another weapon in his arsenal against criminals - a new local DNA testing forensic laboratory.

Construction of this customised facility in the Rockhampton Police Complex took about four months, utilising local building services to convert an old vehicle examination area into the new state of the art DNA laboratory.

Snr Sgt Brock said this $400,000 lab, which opened in January, would allow newly stationed scene of crimes officer Chris Rogers the opportunity to deliver a high level of service to the Central Region, equivalent to other major forensic facilities around the state.

"From a criminal justice point of view, we've now got state-of-the-art labs, we can bring our DNA work up to scratch internationally,” Snr Sgt Brock said.

"Now we can actually eliminate any potential contamination from the station associated with that DNA collection.

"What we're actually doing is encouraging the general police to see the protocols forensic services go through with our exhibit management to ensure the integrity down the line and also to encourage any person that is interested in forensics come along and join (us).”

Yesterday, Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan, along with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, and Police Superintendent Bruce McNab toured the Rockhampton Police Complex and officially opened the laboratory.

Mr Ryan said the new forensic facilities would provide a platform for the Forensic Services Group to take advantage of new and emerging forensic technologies.

"This is a cornerstone of our mission to reduce crime and bring about a safer community,” the Minister said.

Superintendent McNab said the construction of the new laboratory, which was designed to meet international standards, would enable forensic services to continue their presence in the area, providing a high standard of service to the community.

"This centre will deliver additional capacity to officers in the Central Forensic Area who provide a diverse range of field and laboratory based forensic services to assist in investigations,” Superintendent McNab said.

"The key features of this new facility include a separate filtered air supply for the facility to minimise cross-contamination and support new DNA profiling, air locks enabling a specialised clean area to maintain a controlled environment and the reduction of horizontal surfaces to minimise evidence cross-contamination and the collection of small particles.

"Our police here are world-class, and it is only fitting that our frontline officers are supported by world-class facilities to enhance and future-proof their capabilities.”

Both local Members of Parliament agreed that this new forensic laboratory would provide an important boost to policing in Rockhampton and the surrounding regions.

"People in our community can rest assured that the forensic work conducted here will lead to a safer community,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Mrs Lauga said this facility was another example of her government's willingness to back regional Queenslanders with the resources they needed to ensure frontline police were equipped and supported for their role serving their communities.