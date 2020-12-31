New Frenchville fish shop a dream come true for owner

The opening of a new fish and chip shop in Frenchville is something of a dream come true for owner William Stewart.

Mr Stewart grew up in Rockhampton and hung around his local fish joint when he was younger, so having his own store is the fulfilment of a long-time aspiration.

He used to be a manager at City Centre Plaza, but decided to set up Captain Crusty’s Fish Bar after having difficulty finding new work.

The venture was six weeks in the making.

“I started applying for jobs and kept missing out, so I thought ‘Bugger it, I’ll do something myself’,” Mr Stewart said.

“I always wanted to open my own fish and chip shop. I spent a lot of time as a kid at one, and it was just around the corner.

“This area needed something. A lot of people have been asking for it.”

The front of Captain Crusty's Fish Bar on Dean Street.

Mr Stewart said his goal was simply to provide good, fresh food.

He said he was only slightly deterred by the effect COVID-19 had on small businesses.

“Queensland’s so good,” Mr Williams said. “I’m just hoping it stays like that.

“The last piece of equipment just came up a week ago. It’s been a hard time getting stuff here.

“I live in this area and we’ve got to go a fair way to get stuff. We plan to be open as long as possible, until nine o’clock at night at least.

“Come and try us.”

Captain Crusty’s opened at 400 Dean Street, Frenchville this morning. It is located in the Foodworks complex, next door to BWS.