New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

CONSTRUCTION is under way on a new service station on the corner of Alma and Albert streets.

Construction is progressing at a rapid speed of the fuel and convenience store facing the Bruce Highway

Poised on the southbound lane, it is easily accessible for those travelling south after leaving the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

The site was previously two residential houses and a business, Garage World. It also sits opposite the Albert Court Motel Inn.

The project was approved by Rockhampton Regional Council in February last year.

It was proposed to operate for 24-hours and have four bowsers with the capability to service eight vehicles at once.

The service station will be tenanted by United Petroleum and will have a convenience store and nine parking spaces.

Developer for the site is Gibb Group and National Development Director Matthew Thiselton, who said the site was identified early on.

The Gibb Group also developed the Gracemere Toll Logistics site and the Gracemere Industry Park in 2010-2011.

PUMPED: The United Petroleum service station under construction on the corner of Alma and Albert streets, facing the Bruce Highway. Jann Houley

"It's a great line of sight.... for us it was all about convenience and on the highway... it has good access...drivers are able to get off the highway and back onto it quite easily,” he said.

"It was lacking and the need was there.”

It is also accessible for CBD workers coming from Alma St.

The new service station will join an estimated 20 other fuel stations in Rockhampton.

This is the second site the Gibb Group has developed for United Petroleum and will be one of the first stores they are rolling out with new bakery franchise Pie Face branding.

United Petroleum bought out Pie Face in 2017 after it collapsed in 2014.

There was a Pie Face store in Stockland Rockhampton but it was one of 80 stores to close across the nation when the franchise went into administration.

UNITED PETROLEUM

Open 24 hours

Convenience store

Pie Face bakery store

4 bowsers to service 8 vehicles

To be completed by end of February

Work on the site started in November and is expected to be complete at the end of February.

Lanskey Constructions, a well known Queensland fuel station builder, were awarded the contract along with Wieland Concreting, Ron McLoughlin Plumbing and Drainage, BJ Brosnan Earthmoving and Capricorn Earthmoving Group.

After opening, the site is scheduled to be sold through auction on April 4 with commercial real estate agency Burgess Rawson and Rockhampton's Knight Frank.

The Gibb Group has more plans of future developments for Central Queensland.