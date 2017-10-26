New fun run already has 600 registered

2017 Rocky River Run is one of many fun runs in the region.

IN JUST two days the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service will launch River Glow - the newest and most exciting fun run Rockhampton has ever seen.

"The response has been fantastic so far with almost 600 people already registered,” Event organiser Kirsty Wooler said.

"Our goal was to create a unique, fun, family friendly event that the whole community could be involved in. We've had over 50 families register so far and can't wait to see all those children on course lighting up the night.

"As the excitement builds over the coming days we encourage everyone to pre-book and collect their registration packs before the event if possible. We will still be taking registrations on the night in front of Customs House".

After the event CQ Eat Fest will be operating along William and Derby Streets 5pm - 9pm.

Spectators are welcome to come down, enjoy the atmosphere and cheer on the runners.

Registrations can be made online at www.chrs.org.au or in person at the River Glow Stand at City Centre Plaza 8:30am - 4:30pm Thursday and Friday. Registration packs and additional merchandise also available at City Centre Plaza for the next two days.

Tickets are only $25 for adults (13 years and over) and $15 for youth (3 - 12 years). Tickets include race entry, a race bib, pots of glow paint, glow bracelets and access to the glow tent. Children 2 years and under are free but will not receive a race pack.

All proceeds from River Glow will go towards the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service. Our service is free to all people within the Capricorn region and is available 24 hours a day - 7days a week - 365 days a year. We rely heavily on the community and our fundraising events to help us stay in the air.

For more information head to our web page www.chrs.org.au/events/river-glow/ or check out the events section on our Facebook page.

This project received assistance from Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Assistance Program.