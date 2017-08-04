29°
New $1 billion fund to transform tourism in Rocky region

Leighton Smith
| 4th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
POLITICIAN VISIT: Shadow Minister of Finance Jim Chalmers (left), Senator Chris Ketter and Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen.
POLITICIAN VISIT: Shadow Minister of Finance Jim Chalmers (left), Senator Chris Ketter and Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen. Contributed

BOOSTING tourism in Central Queensland was one of the focuses of Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen's listening tour visit to Rockhampton on Tuesday.

Joined by Shadow Minister for Finance Jim Chalmers and Senator Chris Ketter, Mr Bowen said the tour was an excellent opportunity gain an understanding of the economic challenges the region faced, as well as identifying potential areas for growth and investment.

"On the weekend, we had the state conference with the Labor party in Townsville ... in which we recommitted to a billion dollar tourism fund for Northern Australia out of the NAIF (Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility), which I think has a lot of opportunities," Mr Bowen said.

"While we won't be assessing projects while we are here, this is a good opportunity to talk to people about the sorts of things that might be able to be funded through that and get some feedback about about other things we could be looking at.

"I know there's proposals around about Great Keppel Island for example, which is a really interesting one in keeping with our interest in tourism which we'll learn more about.

"We're going to meet with Capricorn Tourism while we're here as well."

Shadow Minister for Finance Jim Chalmers acknowledged that Central Queensland's economy was still struggling because of the transition from mining investment and it was time for an open mind.

"When you have a situation like that you have to think a little bit outside the square, you need to think about tourism infrastructure," Mr Chalmers said.

"We've got lots of good ideas. We've got lots of good natural environment but sometimes the difference is access to ports, access to trails, airports, all those sorts of things.

"We've got great tourism opportunities but we don't have great tourism infrastructure, we lag, we're ranked well back in the world in terms of tourism infrastructure. We need to fix that.

He said Australia was the seventh most attractive tourist destination in the world, but tourism infrastructure was only ranked 14th.

"We should be thinking creatively about how we can close that gap between people who want to come here and people who can make the most of coming here," Mr Chalmers said.

"It's a tourism version of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) which says you come to us with a deal, we'll provide some capital, you provide some capital and we'll go through a rigorous process."

Mr Chalmers said they had heard some terrific examples on their listening tour of projects which could be targeted with the funding with Anthony Albanese and Jason Clare set to canvas the Queensland coast and out west for more ideas.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  chris bowen chris ketter great keppel island jim chalmers northern australia infrastructure facility tourism tourism funding

