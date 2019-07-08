Menu
BUSY SPACE: Rockhampton Airport's primary runway.
Council News

New funding for airport projects to allow for room to grow

vanessa jarrett
by
8th Jul 2019 8:34 AM
ROCKHAMPTON airport is set to undergo $170,000 worth of work.

A concept design is to be created to build on preliminary concepts and associate flood assessments.

It is also expected to accommodate for extra aircraft parking and lay the foundation for future freight and hanger facilities.

$70,000 is allocated for the airport flood mitigation concept design and $100,000 is allocated to the delivery of a concept design for an extension to the airport apron.

It is noted both of these projects will help to ensure that the Rockhampton Airport accommodates a growing population well into the future, and will also open up new economic possibilities.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

