New funding secures the future of CQ's apprentices

TROPICAL Auto Group apprentice Corey Toomey is one of 50 employees that have been put through their apprenticeship since the business opened in 1994.

The third year apprentice is studying mechanical automotive and is due to finish next year.

He is among the many Central Queensland apprentices who will benefit from $1.2 million in new funding for the TAFE Priority program.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman was at the Alexandra st business with MP Barry O'Rourke yesterday announcing the funding.

"I'm thrilled to announce that the Queensland Government's TAFE Priority Training Program will commit an additional $1.2 million over two years for TAFE courses provided at CQUniversity to increase training places in this growing region,” Ms Fentiman said.

"Speaking with the apprentices like Corey who started out as a Skilling Queenslanders for Work participant and is now in his third year of his apprenticeship is a shining example of how important training programs are.

"Ensuring we have quality training results in getting the skilled workers needed to keep businesses like Tropical Auto operating smoothly and it is vital to our growing economy.

"This funding will support training in priority skill areas, including second chance opportunities for people who hold a qualification but need to retrain or upgrade their skills to continue in the workforce.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said this funding would mean that more Queenslanders can get the skills they need to get a job and build a career.

"CQUniversity has provided world class TAFE training for all of Tropical Auto Group's apprentices and it's fantastic to see that this funding will be able to provide more training places for apprentices in Central Queensland,” Mr O'Rourke said.

General Manager Tim Green said taking on apprentices is beneficial not only to their employees but has had a positive impact on their business.

"We see apprentices as an integral part of our business and it's really important that they receive the right training and keep them on long-term,” Mr Green said.