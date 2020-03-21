New funding set to flow to CQ’s bridges and freight roads

SAFETY UPDATE: A cattle truck will have a safer journey to Rockhampton thanks two federal programs which will upgrade bridges and roads in the transport network. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

SAFETY UPDATE: A cattle truck will have a safer journey to Rockhampton thanks two federal programs which will upgrade bridges and roads in the transport network. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

CAPRICORNIA’S bridges and freight roads suffering from wear and tear could soon get a welcome facelift after applications opened for two federal funding programs.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said Local Councils and State and Territory Governments were encouraged to apply for their share of $300 million of funding under Round 5 of the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government’s Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) and Round 7 of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).

“Efficient freight networks are critical to the national economy and this funding forms part of the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government’s commitment to keeping heavy vehicle drivers safe and improving our road network,” Ms Landry said.

“Under these programs, proponents have the opportunity to seek funding of up to 50 per cent of project costs for up to five projects.

“Road networks in Capricornia are integral to local economies and these upgrades will go a long way to assisting freight companies further connect to regional communities.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said communities affected by the recent bushfires would be assessed as a priority.

ROAD FUNDS: Agforce Regional Manager Sare Cue (left) and Stanage Bay Grazier Lawson Geddes were pleased to hear Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack announce a $21.6 commitment towards upgrading Stanage Bay Road last May.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year for so many of our regional communities, particularly those suffering from drought and bushfires,” Mr McCormack said.

“Many bridges and roads were damaged in the fires which is why we will continue to work closely with Local Councils and State and Territory Governments to prioritise and fast-track projects which can be delivered quickly.

“But of course, these funding rounds are open to all areas – both city and country – and we’d like to see applications from right across the nation.

No matter where you live, Mr McCormack said his government was investing in our road infrastructure to help Australians reach their destinations sooner and safer.

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said new infrastructure projects means jobs.

“It means more people spending money in local shops and cafés which will provide a huge boost to bushfire-affected economies and also those struggling through drought,” Mr Buchholz said.

“This is why we increased annual funding for Bridges Renewal and HVSPP by a combined $50 million in the last Federal Budget.”

The Federal Government is providing $640 million to the Bridges Renewal Program from 2015-16 to 2022-23, with an ongoing commitment of $85 million each year following and $508 million to the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP) from 2013-14 to 2022-23 financial year.

They form part of the government’s nation-building $100 billion pipeline of infrastructure projects busting congestion and getting Australians home safely.

For application forms and details about the programs visit: