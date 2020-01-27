New furry-friendly business opens in town

OPEN: Jenni White at her new Parkhurst Town Centre business, Parkhurst Animal Land, which opened last week. Picture: Allan Reinikka

FROM BREADS and pies to live fish and guinea pigs, Jenni White has opened a new business.

The owner of Parkhurst Animal Land, which opened in Parkhurst Town Centre last week, is no stranger to business.

Ms White and her husband, who is a pastry chef, used to have bakeries.

Around 12 months ago, Ms White started to build up her own fish collection and now has about a dozen tanks.

“I find it really relaxing just watching them,” she said.

She was also doing a lot of breeding.

One thing led to another and she thought why not open up a pet shop.

“I just enjoyed my own tanks and thought this could be something we could do,” Ms White said.

Her daughter-in-law Samantha has been an enormous help and is at the shop most days with her.

Parkhurst also proved to be the perfect location as it is a growing area, Ms White said.

“It’s good people don’t have to go all the way into Rocky to get things, a lot of people like to come in here on their way home,” she said.

While she doesn’t have too much stock just yet, Ms White has big plans.

The shop will sell live fish, birds from a local breeder, and guinea pigs along with feed for dogs, cats, horses, goats, guinea pigs and other animals.

There will also be worming tablets, pet toys, fishing bait, birds cages, fish tank equipment and frozen food for reptiles.

Ms White also plans to stock tailored bird feed.

“We have had a lot of feedback from people who have birds so we are going to try and specialise in that,” she said.

She will also outsource hay deliveries through a local ­supplier and customers can organise to pick it up from the shop.

Their location at the centre is also perfect.

As they are on the outside, they have their own external doors so aren’t restricted by the centre opening hours and can stay open earlier or later and on public holidays.

PARKHURST ANIMAL LAND