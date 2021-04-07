New Ghanda Clothing store at Stockland a huge success

Ghanda Clothing opened at Stockland Rockhampton in recent weeks, employing 10 new staff members.

Ghanda Clothing regional manager Talisa Quirk said a number of applications from a range of candidates were received for the positions.

Due to COVID-19, the recruitment process was a little different than usual and management interviews were held via Zoom and sales assistant interviews were conducted in person.

There is one store manager and nine casual sales assistants employed with room for more as the business grows.

“We are always looking for more enthusiastic team players to join our team,” Ms Quirk said.

In the two weeks the store opened, Ms Quirk said the response had been overwhelming.

“Rockhampton has welcomed us with open arms,” she said.

“Our unique designs and niche market for quality versus price point make us a family favourite.

“The store itself and the team are performing really well and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Rockhampton was chosen as a new location after requests from customers.

“We are always on the lookout for potential locations to open new stores,” Ms Quirk said.

“Our online customers have been making noise, asking for northern Queensland stores, so we gave the people what they asked for.”

The company, founded in Victoria, plans to expand to more locations in the sunshine state.

“Queenslanders love Ghanda, it is a great market for us, so we expect to see further expansion here this year and next,” Ms Quirk said.

Ghanda Clothing is located near City Beach at Stockland Rockhampton.

Sophie's Dumplings opened at Stockland Rockhampton over the weekend.

A new eatery has also opened in the shopping centre.

Sophie’s Dumplings opened at the weekend and is located next to Origin Kebabs.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s Milk Bar has moved into a refreshed space down from its former site, and now shares the former Jeans West and King of Knives sites with new addition Star Liquor.

Jeans West has relocated to the former Connor space across from the food court.

Stockland is also offering augmented reality these school holidays from Thursday, April 8 to Sunday, April 18.

Customers at participating Stockland centres are encouraged to find five ‘magic objects’ in-centre and scan the corresponding QR codes to enter a prize draw for a chance to win a Stockland gift card.

Select centres will also offer a range of instant prizes to customers who find all five magic objects, including free cinema passes and arcade cards.