26°
News

New Giddy Goat owner's shock decision

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 2nd Aug 2017 3:24 PM
Giddy Goat's Peter Trenerry.
Giddy Goat's Peter Trenerry. Allan Reinikka ROK020817agiddygo

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PETER Trenerry was sitting down having a beer, when the possibility of him and a mate taking over the Giddy Goat came up in conversation.

Before he knew it he was part owner.

He had been friends with the previous owners for well over five years and decided to give it a crack, it was as simple as that.

Now Mr Trenerry has made the decision for the venue to become the first pub or nightclub in the Rockhampton region to continue paying penalty rates on weekends and public holidays despite recent changes made by the Fair Work Commission.

The Rocky local, who worked as a manager for a building company before taking on this venture, said it was important to recognise the staff's hard work.

"We trade over the weekends, every weekend, we have a lot of staff on at those times and they put in a lot of hours and a lot of work,” Mr Trenerry said.

"So from our standpoint nothing changes for us with these new laws coming in, they do a good job, they give up their weekends and they give up their time so it's just about rewarding them for that.

"Having those penalty rates and those few extra dollars in our employees' pockets is only a good thing. It gives them an opportunity to go out and spend money at other venues, places and shops.

"It really comes back to supporting your staff.”

Taking over the business in January, Mr Trenerry said it had been a steep learning curve but had proven to be good so far.

"Having this many staff under you is a big adjustment,” Mr Trenerry said.

"We have people from full-time chefs to security guards, so it's quite a dynamic and diverse mix of people we have here. For some people this is their first job, for some people it's their second.

"But we decided to dive in head first and give it our best shot.”

Giddy Goat's Peter Trenerry and Craig Allen from Queensland Council of Unions.
Giddy Goat's Peter Trenerry and Craig Allen from Queensland Council of Unions. Allan Reinikka ROK020817agiddygo

Secretary of the Rockhampton Queensland Council of Unions (QCU) Craig Allen said Mr Trenerry was an employer who got it.

"He understands paying your staff proper penalty rates on weekends ensures a good business, good staff and staff that will support you,” Mr Allen said.

"In respects to pubs Peter is the only one who has made that choice, the Rockhampton Jockey club has also come on board with us to support paying penalty rates.

"But Peter and the Giddy Goat is the first pub in town to actually come out and say I'm paying my staff what they deserve.”

Mr Allen said it was extremely important to keep penalty rates implemented as it injected money into the local economy.

"You can't just take away money from workers on weekends and public holidays and expect that money to go around the local community,” he said.

"We estimate it to be $21 million (lost in the economy) if hospitality, retail and chemists take penalty rates away.”

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rocky-business-owners-fight-for-workers-wages/3202726/

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky teen's guilty conscience after cabbie attack

Rocky teen's guilty conscience after cabbie attack

Claims he strangled the driver as fellow teens robbed him

Aurizon explains renewed foreign work agreement

FILE PHOTO.

The agreement comes two months after CQ workers were axed

Fr Chris tribute: 'You brought hope back to my heart'

Father Chris Schick passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 following a short battle with cancer.

Parishioner recalls Fr Chris's 'beautiful gift'

Unleashed: The key to business success

SUCCESS UNLEASHED: Tennille Caddell, Georgia Carter with Unleashed Hair and Boutique owner Aliesha Smith who has a positive outlook on running a successful business.

Small business owner shares her tips for success

Local Partners

Cycle network gets a boost

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga annouces $1M in funding for the Kemp Beach Shared Path project.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Family distraught after cat found with legs severed

BELOVED PET: 9-month-old kitten Lucy was put down after her front legs were severed.

The family were forced to euthanise their beloved pet

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

A NEW Bob Hawke documentary is expected to share new and surprising insights as a leader and political disruptor, and to his legacies.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Superior Luxury Living - Stunning Executive Home With Amazing Views -$579,000!

38 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

What a sensational executive home in a fantastic elevated location, on 851m2, in the highly sought after Cascade Gardens Estate. You'll love the stunning skillion...

Brick Duplex Units

1 and2/257 Coker Street, Berserker 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $279,000

If you have been looking for a Duplex that is brick and in a quiet street close to just about everything than inspections are a must. 2x 2 bedrooms with a good...

Walk to major shopping, Doctors, Restaurants

7 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $259,000

If you have been looking for a beautiful home with-in walking distance to major shopping centres, doctors, restaurants then this home is a must for you to Inspect.

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

4 Bedrooms, Ensuite and Drive Through Access To A Shed!!

3 Churchill Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $260,000

Situated in Park Avenue and close to schools and shops, is this highset family home with a rockblock base and cladding. An extension to the back of the home has...

Gorgeous Lowset Home in Frenchville

391 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This quaint lowset 3 bedroom home is located in a great position behind the Dean Street shops, which is walking distance to the IGA super market, post office...

Impeccable Hillside Estate Residence

8 Oakland Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

This quality master-built residence offers style, functionality and the ultimate in luxury living. Enjoy year round entertaining with dual outdoor entertaining...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $159,999

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

Big, Bold and Beautiful - Massive 2 Storey Brick Home With Huge Deck-Only $429,000

34 Scott Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 3 $415,000

What an absolutely MASSIVE 2 storey a/c, brick family home, showcasing- UPSTAIRS - huge open plan living and dining areas and fabulous timber kitchen, all of...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014