New Giddy Goat owner's shock decision

PETER Trenerry was sitting down having a beer, when the possibility of him and a mate taking over the Giddy Goat came up in conversation.

Before he knew it he was part owner.

He had been friends with the previous owners for well over five years and decided to give it a crack, it was as simple as that.

Now Mr Trenerry has made the decision for the venue to become the first pub or nightclub in the Rockhampton region to continue paying penalty rates on weekends and public holidays despite recent changes made by the Fair Work Commission.

Giddy Goat : Giddy Goat owner makes shock decision to pay workers penalty rates despite Fair Work Commission changes.

The Rocky local, who worked as a manager for a building company before taking on this venture, said it was important to recognise the staff's hard work.

"We trade over the weekends, every weekend, we have a lot of staff on at those times and they put in a lot of hours and a lot of work,” Mr Trenerry said.

"So from our standpoint nothing changes for us with these new laws coming in, they do a good job, they give up their weekends and they give up their time so it's just about rewarding them for that.

"Having those penalty rates and those few extra dollars in our employees' pockets is only a good thing. It gives them an opportunity to go out and spend money at other venues, places and shops.

"It really comes back to supporting your staff.”

Taking over the business in January, Mr Trenerry said it had been a steep learning curve but had proven to be good so far.

"Having this many staff under you is a big adjustment,” Mr Trenerry said.

"We have people from full-time chefs to security guards, so it's quite a dynamic and diverse mix of people we have here. For some people this is their first job, for some people it's their second.

"But we decided to dive in head first and give it our best shot.”

Giddy Goat's Peter Trenerry and Craig Allen from Queensland Council of Unions. Allan Reinikka ROK020817agiddygo

Secretary of the Rockhampton Queensland Council of Unions (QCU) Craig Allen said Mr Trenerry was an employer who got it.

"He understands paying your staff proper penalty rates on weekends ensures a good business, good staff and staff that will support you,” Mr Allen said.

"In respects to pubs Peter is the only one who has made that choice, the Rockhampton Jockey club has also come on board with us to support paying penalty rates.

"But Peter and the Giddy Goat is the first pub in town to actually come out and say I'm paying my staff what they deserve.”

Mr Allen said it was extremely important to keep penalty rates implemented as it injected money into the local economy.

"You can't just take away money from workers on weekends and public holidays and expect that money to go around the local community,” he said.

"We estimate it to be $21 million (lost in the economy) if hospitality, retail and chemists take penalty rates away.”

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rocky-business-owners-fight-for-workers-wages/3202726/