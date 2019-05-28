Menu
Gillette’s new ad featuring a transgender man.
News

Gillette ad stars transgender man

by Frank Chung
28th May 2019 2:30 PM

Razor brand Gillette has doubled down on its push into progressive social issues with an ad celebrating a father teaching his transgender son how to shave for the first time.

The ad, posted to Facebook last week, features transgender Toronto man Samson Bonkeabantu Brown. "Growing up I was always trying to figure out what kind of man I want to become, and I'm still trying to figure out what kind of man I want to become," he says.

"I always knew I was different. I didn't know that there was a term for the person I was. I went into my transition just wanting to be happy. I'm glad I'm at the point where I'm able to shave."


His father looks on proudly as he begins to shave. "Now don't be scared, shaving is about being confident - you're doing fine, you are doing fine," he says.

The ad closes with Mr Brown saying, "It's not just myself transitioning, it's everybody around me transitioning." The tagline from Gillette reads, "Whenever, wherever, however it happens. Your first shave is special."

On Facebook, Mr Brown thanked the razor company for "allowing me to share such an important moment in a man's life with my father".

"I look forward to the great things you're going to continue doing to encourage us all to be our best selves," he wrote. "Love y'all greatly! #MyBestSelf"

It comes several months after Gillette's advertising campaign calling out "toxic masculinity" sparked an angry backlash and calls for a boycott, with some in the media declaring it an "attack on men".

The reaction on Facebook to the latest ad appears to be largely positive, with many praising Gillette for its inclusiveness. "My transgender son and I watched this together," Melanie Wichert wrote.

"He can't wait to learn how to shave, once he grows facial hair. Thank you for being part of the social conversation. This brings me happy tears!"

editors picks gillette transgender

