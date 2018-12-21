Menu
A new State Government policy will give preference to Central Queensland suppliers. Blainey Woodham
New government catering policy to boost local business

21st Dec 2018 7:11 AM
CENTRAL Queensland food and beverage businesses can take advantage of a new State Government policy to give preferential treatment to local suppliers.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the new Queensland food, beverage and catering supplier directory for government departments was the Buy Queensland initiative.

The Food and Beverage Supplier Directory will ensure government agencies and organisations acting on their behalf approach meet their commitment to "Buy Queensland first" with suppliers listed on the directory.

Eligible businesses will supply food and beverage products that are grown in Queensland, made in Queensland or produced in Queensland (depending on the level of Queensland produced use or the level of production).

"The Queensland Government unashamedly gives preference to Queensland businesses in its dealings through our Buy Queensland initiative," Ms Lauga said.

"Our Buy Queensland policy aims to ensure that wherever possible, every dollar that the government spends is backing Queensland jobs.

"More local food and drink on Queensland tables means more jobs for Queenslanders, especially in Central Queensland."

To be listed in the directory, suppliers must complete an online application process showing they usually grow, make or produce the majority of their goods in Queensland.

Suppliers will also need to demonstrate their workforce is drawn from Queensland.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

