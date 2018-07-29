New government grants program set to boost CQ's farmers

Managing Director of Tropical Pines Derek Lightfoot was at the breakfast and QLD Small Business Advisory Council meeting that followed

YEPPOON'S Tropical Pines are always on the look out for ways to improve and expand their pineapple packing business.

That's why Tropical Pines CEO Derek Lightfoot's curiosity was quickly piqued when he learnt about the Queensland Government's newly-developed $10 million Rural Economic Development (RED) Grants Program.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said Central Queensland's extensive beef industry, as well as other emerging agricultural industries, local businesses stood to benefit from the implementation of the RED Grant, offering up to $250000 which would be matched by the successful applicant.

Mr Furner said job creation was a number one priority for the government and once the RED scheme kicked off next month, it would be a major boost for rural and regional agricultural businesses that work along the agriculture supply chain and provide local employment opportunities.

"As a government we want to ensure agriculture is future-proofed and technology that will advance the industry provides a boost for jobs in Rockhampton and surrounding areas,” Mr Furner said.

"These grants could provide the necessary boost for rural and regional operations in Central Queensland to take their business to the next level.

"We're also targeting those businesses that improve energy-use efficiency, including moving to renewable energy sources, and boost productivity through technologies that improve internet connectivity.”

He said the decision to launch the grants came from his travels around regional Queensland talking with producers and business operators who told him they wanted to take their enterprise to the next level.

"These new grants will help them to realise that dream,” he said.

Dreaming big for Tropical Pines, Mr Lightfoot believed their business, could a prime candidate for a grant given their financial investments in science and technology.

"We're using science more and more for the farmer's benefit, also to try to make sure we have the best possible pineapple available to consumers, we're working with universities on projects at the moment,” Mr Lightfoot said.

"We employ an agronomist who works with all 20 farmers who supply our company.

"He spends his time on each of those farms and working closely with our farmers with the myriad of challenges that they face growing pineapple.”

Science and technology would help them to better cope with the extreme weather events, pests and disease that the pineapples experienced during their two year growing time.

Speaking from an industry perspective of his other role as the deputy chairman for Growcom, an industry body for horticulture in Queensland, Mr Lightfoot said he could certainly see the potential for ambitious farmers to take advantage of the RED grants to position themselves for the future.

In March this year, Tropical Pines were also the beneficiaries of another matched funding grant of $5.8 million from the federal government's Regional Jobs and Investment Package for a brand new food processing facility which would utilise the latest technology in food processing to allow for excess or lower grade fruit to still get to market.

The project was expected to create 46 jobs during construction and 26 on going jobs to go with their 50 full time equivalent roles already employed by their company.