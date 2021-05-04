Menu
Women's activist calls for gender-sensitive budget
Politics

New government job to help female public servants

by Jessica Marszalek
4th May 2021 5:17 AM
Queensland's public service is about to get a gender and equity officer to examine how things can be improved for women bureaucrats.

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuzk announced the new gig would be filled soon, and confirmed an examination of human resources policies for when bullying and sexual harassment complaints were made would be on the new hire's to-do list.

"We know sexual harassment is a big issue, sexual harassment needs to be addressed," she said.

"That's why my government has approved in the government sector an equity and diversity officer that will be advertised shortly."

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the role would look at a range of issues regarding equity in the public service.

"We'll be looking at the additional areas that we need to concentrate on for gender equity and also to make sure that we have equal pay and equal entitlements for women," she said.

"HR practices are of course ... an important element of that."

