New green strategy a 'milestone' for Rockhampton region

L-R Minister for Energy Mark Bailey and Cr Drew Wickerson with a new electric car provided to Rockhampton Regional Council by Ergon Energy. Changing council policies to reflect sustainability initiatives is part of the new draft environmental strategy.

L-R Minister for Energy Mark Bailey and Cr Drew Wickerson with a new electric car provided to Rockhampton Regional Council by Ergon Energy. Changing council policies to reflect sustainability initiatives is part of the new draft environmental strategy. Chris Ison ROK310117ccar3

INCREASED water and energy efficiency, more urban canopies, eco-tourism, and continued clean ups of waterways are just some of the opportunities identified in Rockhampton Regional Council's newly-adopted draft environmental strategy.

The new eco-tourism program builds on the implementation of the Mount Archer Activation Plan and the Recreation Fishing Strategy in a bid to draw thousands of tourists to the region.

Councillor Drew Wickerson hailed the new green strategy as a milestone for the region.

It comes after a feasibility study showed the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant could be powered by a small solar farm, which would deliver a return on investment in six to seven years.

This alone would cut about $3 million from council's operating budget.

READ: Mega Fitzroy River Water bill saver a step closer

A car is charged at an Electric vehicle fast charging station in the carpark behind the Rockhampton Council Hall. Chris Ison ROK311017celectriccar

The strategy maps the region's fauna, flora and environment and commits to a sustainable future based on four key elements; natural environment, community, council operations, and industry and infrastructure.

"It identifies ways we can enhance the liveability of our region, empower our community to live more sustainably, and ensure that what resources we have, we use wisely,” Cr Wickerson said.

In adopting the draft strategy at the general council meeting this week, acting mayor Tony Williams said the strategy would continue to evolve.

The strategy can be viewed on council's website from June 4 and is open to public feedback.

THE VISION

Natural environment

Programs to maintain and enhance waterways and green spaces, protect remnant vegetation and support local biodiversity

Embedding sustainability in planning policies

Target of long-term trending improvement in net waterway health

Empowering community

Community engagement programs and community-based sustainability initiatives encouraged and funded

Increased canopy cover within urban footprint

Recognition and support for sustainability improvements by individuals, schools, businesses, and community organisations

Waste and recycling programs

Industry and infrastructure

Encourage sustainable developments, embedding these considerations within planning, policy and infrastructure

Achieve eco-tourism ratings for key local destinations

Energy efficient and renewable projects, and active transport and land use planning

Council operations