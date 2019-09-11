New hate speech law one step closer

Dangerous Hooded Hacker Breaks into Government Data Servers and Infects Their System with a Virus. His Hideout Place has Dark Atmosphere, Multiple Displays, Cables Everywhere.

THE proposal to extend Victoria's hate speech laws to protect women and transgender people is one step closer with the Andrews Government agreeing to probe the idea further.

Reason Party MP Fiona Patten, welcomed the move to hold an inquiry into the plan in the upper house this morning saying it was a "win for Reason".

"I appreciate the government's acknowledgment that our current anti-vilification laws need to be updated and welcome an inquiry process to work out how we best protect women, the LGBTIQ community and people with a disability from bigoted hate speech that incites hatred and violence," she said.

Ms Patten's Racial and Religious Tolerance Amendment Bill 2019 aims to extend Victoria's anti-vilification laws and could see online trolls targeting people on gender, jailed for six months.

Reason Party MP Fiona Patten has pushed for anti-vilification laws to be expanded. Photo: Supplied

Currently the laws are reserved to racial and religious vilification.

The plan will be considered by the committee, which could pave the way for a plan to be put into law later this year.

Ms Patten announced the bill last month, warning many women in the public eye were targets for online trolling.

The move has been labelled as controversial by some, with Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick and Institute of Public Affairs saying it could have unintended impacts.

