New health care provider making it easier to access NDIS

LIVE BETTER: Karen Weigand with her son Robert at the launch of Live Better on Wednesday. Maddelin McCosker

THREE organisations have come together to form one new primary health care provider to help Central Queenslanders live better.

Live Better Community Services is focussed on bringing the best care by providing disability support services, community aged care services, services to children and families and primary health care services to people with chronic or mental illness.

Care West, a former New South Wales based not-for-profit, merged with two Queensland organisations, There4U and Excelcare, to bring the best services to regional, rural and remote parts of the state.

Live Better CEO Tim Curran said Live Better already had offices in places like Blackwater, Emerald, Mt Isa and Longreach as well as Mackay, Gladstone and Bundaberg.

"Rockhampton being such a large and thriving regional centre, is a really great place where we can recruit well qualified staff," he said.

CEO of Live Better Tim Curran with Terri Evans, Steve Stanton, and Jean McRuvie at the launch. Maddelin McCosker

"We can do a lot of innovative stuff particularly around health services; we can employ highly capable clinicians here that can then provide outreach services to smaller communities that are a bit away from Rockhampton."

In a time of great change to the community services sector, Mr Curran said it could be hard for smaller organisations to survive, which is why the three organisations decided to become one.

"There are so many reforms happening in the community services sector and none more significant than the NDIS," he said.

"It's a time where lots of smaller organisations in particular are struggling to adapt and survive.

"It is really important, especially for regional Australia, that small, local organisations are able to join together with other ones to remain strong and viable and survive through this period of reform in the community services sector."

For many clients, transitioning to the NDIS can be confusing and helping to find a way through is one of the most important focusses of Live Better.

Many people in Queensland with a disability have historically not had access to funded services and support.

Live Better will help people with a disability and their families access NDIS packages.

Rockhampton was an obvious choice for the newest regional office according to Mr Curran, who said having the city as a base for the organisation would be beneficial to everyone involved.

"Rockhampton is a really strong, resilient and diverse community," he said.

"We see Rockhampton as a good base from which we can provide services to those more rural and remote areas, to the west especially. "

If you would like to learn more about Live Better, the services they offer or how you can access these services, visit qld.livebetter.org.au or call 1300 952 273.