Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meningococcal meningitis infection – rash. 28/2/99
Meningococcal meningitis infection – rash. 28/2/99
Health

New health scare in the Darling Downs region

Tobi Loftus
by
30th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEALTH authorities are concerned after a case of meningococcal was confirmed in the Darling Downs Health region this month. 

A Darling Downs Health spokesperson said in the past two months, there had been one confirmed case of meningococcal infection in the Darling Downs. 

"The patient was admitted to hospital but has since recovered," the spokesperson said.

"We cannot provide specific details regarding the meningococcal case due to patient confidentiality obligations."

Meningococcal is an uncommon but serious disease that can be fatal. 

It typically affects very young children and teenagers, however there are safe and effective vaccines available for these age groups.

Symptoms in babies include rash of red-purple spots, fever and a pale blotchy complexion.

Symptoms in adults include the rash, a fever and drowsiness.

The spokesperson said if someone was unwell in any regard they should see a medical professional.

darling downs health
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Crash victims flown to Brisbane after fatal crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Crash victims flown to Brisbane after fatal crash

        News The serious accident on the Bruce Highway near Midgee claimed a life of a 21-year-old woman yesterday.

        Pollies launch petition opposing the loss of CQ’s newspapers

        premium_icon Pollies launch petition opposing the loss of CQ’s newspapers

        News Heartbroken by the decision to axe CQ’s newspapers, local politicians are speaking...

        Triumphant Cap Coast business reopening a long time coming

        premium_icon Triumphant Cap Coast business reopening a long time coming

        News After months of uncertainty, Wendy's is back open for business.

        CQ woman spreads message of solidarity

        premium_icon CQ woman spreads message of solidarity

        News “We have come a long way toward reconciling between indigenous and non-indigenous...