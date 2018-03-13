New Higgins forecast puts Rocky on 'cyclone' radar

A CYCLONE off Queensland may cross the coast between Rockhampton and Brisbane, Higgins Storm Chasing warns.

The weather forecaster's social media page just posted that there has been a "75% shift in global model forecast data" for TC 13p; which will be named "Linda" if it materialises.

"Latest solutions suggest the system may cross or come much closer to the coast between Rockhampton and Brisbane as a weak low," they posted about 11.40am today.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Linda moving closer to the Queensland coast. Photo courtesy of Weatherzone, via Higgins Storm Chasing. Contributed

"We will WAIT until the high resolution ECMWF data updates at 6:35pm tonight before altering current forecasts and tracks.

"What it could mean is a significant increase in rainfall along the coast. Stay tuned everyone!"

Bureau of Meotorology meteorologist Dean Narramore said while there were plenty of "mixed messages" circulating about the potential cyclone, conditions were becoming more and more difficult for it to develop.

He said for the Capricornia forecast district and coastline, this could mean strong gale warning for the southern parts of the water later today and tomorrow.

"Coastal waters are the biggest impact for your part of the world," Mr Narramore said.

"Swell of 2m to 4m offshore in the Capricornia waters and seas (waves) of 3m to 5m offshore south of Agnes Water.

"There's a strong wind warning today of 20-25 knots reaching up to 30 knots; about 50-60kmh.

"Into tomorrow winds pick up to 25 knots to 30 knots up to 35 offshore in far southern waters; winds around 70km with gusts higher south of Lady Elliot Island as the low gets closer and squeezes between a high pressure system."

On land, the Capricornia forecast district can expect mostly sunny days with a sunny 34 degrees forecast for tomorrow.

Mr Narramore said currently the strong tropical low is sitting about "1200km north-east of the Sunshine Coast" and tracking south-south-west.

"It should approach south-east Queensland as we move late into Wednesday and Thursday morning," he said.

"Our model shows it tracking a couple of hundred kilometres offshore and for it to stay offhsore.

"It will likely come off Fraser Island and stop a few hundred kilometres offshore, and move south-east away from Queensland Thursday morning."