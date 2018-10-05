New high-rise rapidly taking shape

GOING UP: Stephen Schravemade on the top floor of Skyview, pictured from the street (inset) as it rapidly nears completion.

GOING UP: Stephen Schravemade on the top floor of Skyview, pictured from the street (inset) as it rapidly nears completion. Allan Reinikka ROK051018askyview

THERE'S a new addition to Rockhampton's skyline as the latest riverfront high-rise rapidly nears completion.

Work started on the $8million Skyview Apartments on Victoria Pde in February, with developer Stephen Schravemade explaining there had been few hold-ups save for someone throwing a brick through the window of a lower-floor unit and damaging some tiles.

Skyview: Stephen Schravemade, Skyview.

The building is progressing well, with the roof expected to be fully installed within three weeks and a tentative completion date around Christmas.

Of the 12 two-bedroom units, Mr Schravemade said 10had already been snapped up, with the two penthouse apartments going to market in coming weeks.

These units will feature impressive vaulted ceilings to give gorgeous views across the river and Berserker Ranges.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Although the view from the penthouse will be enviable, the managing director of Statewide Property Group said each unit would get a slice of the Fitzroy River view that first attracted him to the development.

"Every unit faces the river,” he said.

"Trees on to water, to me, is as good as it gets.”

Just minutes from an Olympic swimming pool and water park, the redeveloped riverbank precinct, restaurants and bars, Skyview is in the perfect location for young professionals working in the CBD.

An artist's impression of the view from an apartment at Skyview. Contributed

The apartments have been roughly three years in the making for Mr Schravemade and involved 10 different building designs until they struck the final plan.

"I think we've found the right product that speaks to the market,” he said.

While there is still much work to be done with the build, Mr Schravemade admitted he was looking for more development opportunities on the riverfront.

An artists impression of Skyview once completed. Contributed

"You never stop looking for your next project in this game,” he said.

And although high-rise developments have boomed in the past few years, Mr Schravemade said he saw many more opportunities.

"For years I've wondered why Mackay and Townsville and Cairns have such a high percentage of units and Rocky's had nothing, so I think we're still a long way behind,” he said.