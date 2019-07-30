New history book explores deep inside the Capricorn Coast

THERE'S a vein of history on the CQ coast which the Capricorn Coast Historical Society has mined to great success.

The fruits of their labour are set to emerge in a book to be released early next month called 'Tales of the Capricorn Coast”.

In what will be the first in a series, the book will features five yarns about some of the region's historical figures and notable structures, supplemented with images, contemporary newspaper reports and letters.

According to the CCHS, it took the combined efforts of multiple contributors to create the first collection of stories.

Historical figures including Jim Jamieson, Roy Savage, Len Harris, the Neilsen family of Yeppoon, feature prominently in the stories 'Memories of pioneer priest Fr. Julien Plormel', 'Cinemas of the Capricorn Coast', 'The Middle Island Underwater Observatory', 'Road to Tabor', 'Rescue of the Tamoi' and 'Tennis in Yeppoon'.

MADE LOCALLY: The Middle Island Underwater Observatory at Rosslyn Bay Harbour before being towed out to the island and sunk in December 1980. Alf Sleeman Collection at CCHS

Fr. Julien Plormel was a French priest who travelled the region on horseback and said the first Mass in Yeppoon, in a tent before there was a Catholic church.

Another story follows the introduction of cinema to the coast, from Keppel Sands to Yeppoon, and details the strong rivalry between the proprietors. There were ten cinemas in all, with one that changed its name five times.

John Millar has spent time talking to people involved with construction of the Underwater Observatory - surely a great example of locals "doing it themselves” - and its sad fate now.

The Road to Tabor, commences in the 1880s and the others from the early 1900s through to the present time.

Fr Julien Plormel was a pioneer priest of the Rockhampton Diocese, including the Capricorn Coast. Rocky Catholic Diocesan Archives

Most people have heard of the beached fishing boat Tamoi, but possibly not of the extreme and patient efforts of local fishermen using their own boats to effect the rescue. Tom Neilsen, who was involved in the rescue, remembers it well.

Tennis in Yeppoon by Gwen Petersen recalls not only the various town courts, but also private courts, schools and rural courts and the strong teams who played competition tennis.

Too interesting and important to our heritage to leave unrecorded, these topics have remained in the memories of older Coast people, but were not always remembered accurately.

The book launch will take place at the Yeppoon Library on Wednesday 7 August at 10.00am.

Local author Mr Rob Macfarlane will launch the publication and authors of the new stories will be in attendance to speak with people and sign books.

Copies will be available for sale for $10. Morning tea will follow the event.

This is a free event but registration is necessary at www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/whatson.