Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meth pipe.
Meth pipe. Martin Sykes
Crime

New home dreams turned drug den nightmare

Shayla Bulloch
by
1st Feb 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast couple are in the midst of a nightmare after unknowingly renting a property formerly used as a drug den.

Craig and Jaide Vanneste moved into their Sippy Downs property on January 4, with the mother-of-one falling ill almost immediately from the high level of methamphetamine residue.

Mr Vanneste said the couple were excited to start a new chapter at the home but were shocked to find drug utensils in the backyard of the property.

"We spent the first day cleaning the property because it was absolutely filthy," he said.

"We soon discovered bent spoons in the backyard, unusual stains in the garage and drug paraphernalia around the house."

After introducing themselves to neighbours, their suspicions were confirmed that "junkies" used to live in the home.

During their second night, Mrs Vanneste woke up barely able to breath and went to hospital.

"At hospital, doctors discovered my wife was in the midst of an environmental asthma attack and suffering occupational bronchitis and recommended she not return to our new rental," he said.

Knowing there was something seriously wrong with the property, Mr Vanneste had it tested by Meth Screen and soon discovered methamphetamine residue readings more than 40 times above the safe Australian standard.

"I'd hate to think what would have happened to the health of my young family if I hadn't spoken to the neighbours and had the property tested for methamphetamine residue," he said.

Unfortunately the Vannestes were not alone with damning new research revealing how prevalent methamphetamine residue is in Queensland homes.

In the past year, Meth Screen collected more than 2000 samples at 502 properties, with 54 per cent of Queensland properties screened returning readings above the safe Australian guideline level.

This was an increase of 19 per cent compared to this time last year.

Since January, homes in Yarrabilba, Ormeau, Redland Bay, Redcliffe Springwood, Pimpama, Reedy Creek, Palm Cove and Broadbeach Waters have tested positive to the illicit residue.

Meth Screen CEO Ryan Matthews said the company offered a range of methamphetamine screening services, so buyers, investors, property managers and home owners can choose the type of screening that is most appropriate for their situation.

To arrange a test please email info@methscreen.com.au.

drug crime drug house methamhetamines meth screen sippy downs
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man in serious condition after trucks collide on Yeppoon Rd

    premium_icon Man in serious condition after trucks collide on Yeppoon Rd

    News UPDATE: 46-year-old transferred to Brisbane in serious condition after being trapped in truck

    • 1st Feb 2019 11:14 AM
    Grief turns to anger as murder-suicide is revealed

    premium_icon Grief turns to anger as murder-suicide is revealed

    Breaking New details have emerged about the shocking double death

    'The Beast' is back at Yeppoon Triathlon Festival

    premium_icon 'The Beast' is back at Yeppoon Triathlon Festival

    Sport Organiser: 'Weekend of entertainment set to challenge and excite'

    • 1st Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    'Such a waste': Stunned community reacts to double death

    premium_icon 'Such a waste': Stunned community reacts to double death

    News Neighbours, friends and family pay tribute as wife's name released