New home fit for a king

FIT FOR A KING: 16 King St in The Range has gone on the market for $889,000.

A FIVE bedroom palace fit for a king - or queen - has gone on the market in The Range, nestled on the eastern slopes of King St.

The property, 16 King St, has envious views of Rockhampton, from the bustling Beef Capital to the Berserker Mountains in the south and is listed by Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate for $889,000.

Set on a 1618m2 landscaped and irrigated corner block, with two street entrances, the classic Queenslander boasts wrap around covered verandas on both levels, a large open plan lounge and dining area and an adjacent room perfect for a formal lounge, study or TV room.

The home has a galley styled kitchen, with a large pantry and laundry and study situated alongside it.

The kitchen opens directly to the inground pool and terraces, perfect for afternoon entertaining.

The bedrooms all open to the veranda, there are three bathrooms including an ensuite, and there is a separate spacious study and two versatile lounge areas.

Polished pine floors are throughout the upper level.

The ceiling are made of pressed metal, and there is full airconditioning, fans, french windows, etched glass and security screens throughout.

The home also features solar panelling.

To house the big toys and vehicles, there is a three-bay shed out the back.

The house is also conveniently located near hospitals, schools, the airport, shopping, golfing and the Botanic Gardens.