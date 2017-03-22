'It sounded like a waterfall': New home owner's ugly shock

Yeppoon resident Tina Rolls is grateful for the efforts of the SES who diverted water around her home after torrential rains.

THE sound of a waterfall is usually associated with serenity and relaxation, but it felt quite the opposite for Tina Rolls this morning.

The Yeppoon resident woke to hear gushing sounds coming from underneath her two-storey home, and to find her garage pooling with water.

SES crews in action: State Emergency Service crews are responding to calls for assistance as rains continue to lash the Rockhampton and Yeppoon region.

"I noticed yesterday it was starting to seep through the retaining wall underneath the house, and when I woke up I could hear what sounded like a waterfall," she said as SES crews sandbagged parts of her home.

SES volunteers L-R Jason Newcombe, Kim Newcombe and Dean Gibson fill sandbags in preparation for more rain in Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK210317cses3

"I didn't want to call them (SES) but there was just so much water coming through. I was mostly worried about the gas bottles and electricity getting water damage."

Only moving in to their home around October, this was the first big downpour the new owners had experienced, unaware of the potential water issues.

SES volunteers use sandbags to divert water around a home in Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK220317cses2

SES crews have been attending several jobs across the Capricorn Coast, as the region cops a bucketing, receiving more than 200mm of rainfall in places over the past 24 hours.

Tina said she was so grateful to the SES for their assistance.