New home owners get thousands in new building incentive

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has given new home owners an extra boost with new $5000 grants after a surge in approved contracts in Central Queensland grew 50 to 56 per cent in August and over 137 per cent in the three months up to August this year.

Despite the region’s building and construction industry struggling for a number of years, these numbers are reflective of a positive change in the last couple of months, and council is ready to encourage the upward turn.

The amount of new dwellings approved in Central Queensland over 12 months until August this year.

Chris Warren Homes sales and marketing manager Danny Carr said the business had seen a huge increase in new jobs and interest from clients compared to this time last year.

“There have been a lot of people sitting and waiting who have now made up their mind and want to build,” he said.

“It’s certainly full on. It’s flat out and very busy.”

Mr Carr said the grants were “great for the area” and the boost had made a “huge difference” to the business in terms of building.

“That $5000 is a huge help for people and there certainly has been an increase of interest for us,” he said.

“It gets them over that line. It’s great for the area.”

The new home builder’s grant for contracts applies for contracts signed after August 1, with homes completed before March 31, 2021.

Master Builders deputy CEO Paul Bidwell said the construction and building employer giant supported the initiative when it was announced a few months ago, with the results so far being very promising.

“To date council has reported there has been a reasonable take up with an increase of approximately 35 per cent in building applications over the first two months,” Mr Bidwell said.

“The regions are definitely showing better results than Greater Brisbane, with Central Queensland up 138 per cent.”

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the initiative came about in response to the challenges the regional economies are experiencing.

“We are determined to encourage growth and reboot our local building industry, so introducing a $5000 housing construction grant was a no- brainer for us when it comes to making a positive difference,” Cr Strelow said.

“We can see very clearly the importance of the housing sector to all of the other trades and retailers it supports, so we have been thrilled to see a great level of interest so far and we hope that this trend continues.

“The fact that other councils across regional Queensland are also looking to implement this policy is not only a reflection on the state of regional economies, but it is also a credit to our team who has rolled out this initiative.”