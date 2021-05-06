New homewares and gift store open in East Street

A new homewares store has opened in Rockhampton’s East Street.

Reid and Rose has this week opened at 131 East Street, which was formerly tenanted by Bullzye.

It will be the fifth store for the locally owned brand, which already has a gift store in Allenstown, as well as The Lucky Charm news and gift outlets in Allenstown, Parkhurst and Northside Plaza.

The East Street store stocks fashion, home and gifts from a range of brands including Spode, Portmeriom, Sophie Conram, Nashi Home Resinware, Robert Gordon, Voluspa, La La Land, Koko Black, Poppy Lane and Willow Tree.

It also stocks a range of magazines, newspapers, stationery and cards.

Meanwhile further down East Street, work is underway on the top level of Stewarts as it makes way for Rocking Horse Antiques to move in.

The antiques store plans to open around June.

A new Indian restaurant is also expected to open in the street later in the year.

The Kern Arcade still remains closed and has not been put on the market at this stage.

Coopers is operating a pop-up shop on Fridays and Saturdays in the former Catwalk Pink store, with new stock arriving weekly.

Around the corner on William Street, just near Captain Nemos, Shannon Hawkes is opening her second store, Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals.

The Yeppoon store gained wide popularity in the past few years prompting the expansion.

The Rockhampton store will have a grand opening on Saturday, May 1.