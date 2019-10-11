New housing rolling out around Queensland

CONSTRUCTION SITE: Work is now underway on Denham St, Allenstown to build more social housing accommodation.

ROCKHAMPTON is cashing in on a statewide housing and jobs bonanza with a new social project taking shape in Allenstown.

With the cost of living increasing and wages growth stalling, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said Queenslanders were increasingly seeking housing assistance from the Queensland Government.

To meet that growing demand, he said the State Government was getting on with the job of building affordable housing in Rockhampton including a recently commenced housing project on Denham St.

“16 homes are being constructed on Denham Street providing 12 one-bedroom, and four 2-bedroom apartments in three 2-storey buildings,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“Two of the apartments are being built to platinum standard under the Liveable Housing Design Guidelines and four are being constructed to gold level.

“Preliminary work has already begun on construction of this project which will contribute to the five-year regional target of 60 new social housing dwellings in the Central Queensland area.”

HOUSING PROJECT: The Denham St social housing project will result in 16 new homes.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said the Queensland Government’s key housing construction initiative Housing Construction Jobs Program had reached a major milestone well ahead of schedule.

He said they had commenced construction of 1,500 homes, supporting almost 1,400 additional jobs across Queensland to ensure everyone had a safe, secure and sustainable place to call home.

“Labor is building an additional 5,500 homes across Queensland, working in partnership with industry and community housing providers to create more social housing in high-growth areas,” Mr De Brenni said.

“It also creates a pipeline of development opportunities and creates more jobs for Queenslanders working in the construction sector, and more jobs right through the building supply chain.”

Queensland Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni. PICTURE: Matt Taylor.

Mr de Brenni said the Housing Construction Jobs Program was delivering on Labor’s commitment to provide stable homes, so Queenslanders in need of a helping hand could focus on success in the fields of employment, family and health.

“We are well on track to deliver on our target of awarding contracts for the commencement of more than 2000 homes by mid-2020,” he said.

“To date, we have supported almost 1,400 jobs across the state in the construction of homes – jobs for builders, carpenters, electricians, concreters, plumbers, floor layers, glaziers and cabinet-makers and, importantly, for apprentices too.”

Mr de Brenni said that the State Government’s Housing Strategy was also assisting low-income Queenslanders to access or remain in the private market.

