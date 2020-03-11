Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

New hub to help develop Aboriginal small businesses

by NICK DALTON
11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A $300,000 hub to help Yarrabah people create viable small businesses has been revealed.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones yesterday announced funding for the first innovation and entrepreneurship hub in the indigenous community east of Cairns.

Ms Jones visited Yarrabah yesterday to unveil the funding for the hub to help small businesses to expand and employ more people.

A bird’s eye view of the Yarrabah indigenous community. Picture: ROGER HUNT
A bird’s eye view of the Yarrabah indigenous community. Picture: ROGER HUNT

"The Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire Council and the Yarrabah Leaders' Forum are working to invigorate the local economy, with a focus on traditional knowledge and ingenuity," she said.

"The Yarrabah Leaders' Forum is looking to deliver a tailored business program for the community, including the provision of mentoring and business coaching, to support local entrepreneurs and innovators so they can get their businesses up and running.

"This program is one of many that will be run out of the new Yarrabah Accelerator and Innovation Hub."

 

Innovation Minister Kate Jones
Innovation Minister Kate Jones

The forum has partnered with the Melbourne Business School to run their MURRA indigenous Business Program.

Ms Jones said supporting successful indigenous businesses to start up would lead to a culture of employment and increased economic security within the community.

"This community has so much to offer. The hub we've announced today will provide training opportunities for small businesses to gain a foothold and grow in this region," she said.

More Stories

Show More
cairns fnq indigenous indigenous community small business

Just In

    Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans

    Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans
    • 11th Mar 2020 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The ‘burning deck’ exposing CQ’s child vulnerability crisis

        premium_icon The ‘burning deck’ exposing CQ’s child vulnerability crisis

        News The report from year one teachers reveals a frightening escalation in the number of at-risk children.

        Plaza Hotel reopening plans in disarray

        premium_icon Plaza Hotel reopening plans in disarray

        Business Dispute over rising cost of repairs stalls renovations

        CQ favoured for nation's largest hydrogen electrolysis plant

        premium_icon CQ favoured for nation's largest hydrogen electrolysis plant

        News Rocky site selected as testing ground for key pilot project

        UPDATE: Stolen vehicle rams police car and speeds off

        premium_icon UPDATE: Stolen vehicle rams police car and speeds off

        Crime Police are still looking for the stolen vehicle, which was last seen in South...