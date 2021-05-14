NEW IMAGES: What the Rocky Ring Road will look like

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has released new artist’s impressions for the Rockhampton Ring Road and is now calling on the community to provide feedback.

New images show an overpass solution at the Alexandra Street connection just east of the Fitzroy River Bridge, replacing the original plan for traffic lights.

Rockhampton Ring Road - Alexandra Street overpass. PIC: TMR

Traffic heading northbound on the 17.4km Ring Road, towards Yeppoon and Marlborough, will now have two lanes to turn left and go straight ahead at the Parkhurst traffic lights, compared to the single lanes for these directions shown in the original flyover video.

Rockhampton Ring Road - Bruce Highway and Yeppoon Road connection. PIC: TMR

A four-lane bridge will be constructed over the Fitzroy River spanning about 250m, with piers spaced 34m apart to allow boats to pass underneath.

Rockhampton Ring Road - New Fitzroy River bridge. PIC: TMR

There will be two roundabouts on the ring road, one at the southern Capricorn Highway intersection near Gracemere and another at a new West Rockhampton connection Road.

Traffic will be able to use a high-level viaduct at the Gracemere roundabout during flood events, similar to how the Yeppen contraflow works on the Bruce Highway.

Rockhampton Ring Road - Capricorn Highway connection at Gracemere. PIC: TMR

Rockhampton Ring Road - West Rockhampton connection. PIC: TMR

Much of the Ring Road and western connection road will be built at high level due to flood plains and lagoons.

The $1 billion project is sponsored by a 80:20 split between the state and federal governments.

The project aims to improve safety and connectivity between key employment, leisure, tourism and residential growth areas in the region.

It’s expected to shave 15 minutes off of the trip through Rockhampton by avoiding 19 sets of traffic lights.

Pop-up stalls have been set up at local shopping centres for people to drop in and provide their feedback.

Residents can visit Stockland from 9am to 5pm daily (9am to 7pm Thursdays) until May 23 and can also find the stalls at Gracemere Shoppingworld from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, May 25 and Saturday, May 29.

Their first pop-up stalls were held at Beef Week.

There’ll also be consultation at Parkhurst Town Centre from 9am to 6pm on Thursday, June 3 and from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, June 5.

A stall is tentatively planned for the Rockhampton Show between June 9 and 11.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022.

Have your say on the website here.