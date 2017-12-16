New images: Yeppoon's dream lagoon takes shape

YEPPOON'S eagerly anticipated lagoon project is rapidly taking shape as Livingstone Shire Council offers expressions of interest for tenancies.

The pavilion building, which is under construction, will overlook the new swimming lagoon as part of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation project.

It will feature a wraparound balcony on the upper level, with glass walls offering expansive views of the Keppel islands.

The top level will feature a restaurant as well as reception, bar and balcony areas while the ground floor has been purpose designed for a kiosk and retail spaces.

Alfresco areas at the lagoon precinct will sit adjacent to the water's edge, offering great views.

Business operators who are interested in trading at the new facility are encouraged to lodge their expressions of interest until January 17, 2018 which will be stage one of the tender process.

Tenancies will be available from March, when fit out requirements and layout options will be negotiated with the successful tenant.

The two tenancies will trade at "one of the most exciting integrated foreshore and recreational developments anywhere in Australia," said a Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson.

This project seals a bright future for the already-prosperous coastal town as the new lagoon precinct takes one step closer to reality.

The new lagoon precinct, which is expected to be fully completed and operational by early April, is set to become "one of the region's premier drawcard recreation and tourism destinations," said a Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson.

It will be a hot spot for both residents and tourists to relax, enjoy themselves and admire the picturesque outlook and views of Keppel Bay and islands.

The lagoon facilities will be easily accessible with walkway connections to the Yeppoon CBD.

Stages three to five of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation is a $53 million project jointly funded by the federal, state governments and Livingstone Shire Council.

YEPPOON PAVILION

Upper Level

Spacious restaurant, reception, bar and balcony areas

The successful operators will offer a high quality food and beverage outlet

Ground Level