New, improved Rocky Men's Shed step closer to reality

CHARITY WINDFALL: The Rockhampton Men's Shed's Stephen Doohan with Marion and Jim Lawler in the shed at CQUniversity have been lucky to receive donations towards their new shed complex.

CHARITY WINDFALL: The Rockhampton Men's Shed's Stephen Doohan with Marion and Jim Lawler in the shed at CQUniversity have been lucky to receive donations towards their new shed complex. Allan Reinikka ROK030817amensshe

THE dream of constructing a new and improved Rockhampton Men's Shed is edging closer to realisation.

With their old shed which is scheduled for demolition next year, the vital community organisation that works towards overcoming social isolation, has been racing the clock to raise the funds needed to build a new complex.

The Morning Bulletin launched a business networking, advertising and socialising initiative this year called the Fitzroy Club and for their inaugural event, Rockhampton's Men's Shed were selected as the charity fund-raising recipient.

The President of the Rockhampton branch the Men's Shed, Jim Lawler said they were very fortunate and appreciative for the support provided by people and businesses involved with the Fitzroy Club.

READ: Strong community support for Rockhampton Men's Shed's bold plans

The Rockhampton Men's Shed's Jim Lawler in the shed at CQUniversity. Allan Reinikka ROK030817amensshe

"Rockhampton Men's Shed nominated charity for the night and we ran a raffle, there were some books sold by Kurt Pengilly from INXS and they were throwing paper aeroplanes with every person who caught them was worth $500 and no one caught any,” Mr Lawler said.

"Kurt Pengilly was to throw one that was worth $2500 if someone caught it and they did.”

Mr Lawler said he was extremely grateful that their community organisation received a total of $5250 worth of financial support.

GREAT NIGHT: The first Fitzroy club event was a major financial windfall for designated charity Rockhampton Men's Shed. Jim Lawler

"We've put the money towards the clearing of the land which is the first phase of the project,” he said.

"That's been put together with another $500 that we were given by Energy Super, which is a super fund, who also donated 70 high quality shirts and come on board as a supporter.”

With some initial funds secured and some political allies in their corner including Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Mr Lawler said they now were looking at applying for various government grants in the new year.

READ: Politicians are unanimous in their Men's shed support

Rockhampton Men's Shed's bold expansion plan. Contributed

When asked as to the Rockhampton's Men's Shed's chances to secure a grant, a spokesman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said they were more than willing to work with community groups and stakeholder bodies across the State.

"One avenue for funding for not-for-profit groups operating in Queensland can apply for grants from $500 to $35,000 through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF),” he said.

"This fund is Queensland's largest one-off grants program, distributing approximately $53 million per year to Queensland communities.

"The next round of the Fund opens in mid-January 2018 and closes at 11.59pm on 28 February 2018.”