New in 2018: Businesses that opened their doors this year

LET'S CELEBRATE: Jim Ellrott with his two daughters, Caitlin Ellrott and Hannah White at the opening of Riverston Tearooms on Quay St in October. Vanessa Jarrett

FROM hairdressers to discount stores, new eateries and retailers, many new businesses have thrown open their doors in the Rockhampton region this year.

"It's a sign of confidence in our economy and means more local jobs for our community,” Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"From Council's point of view, it's a sign that we, in conjunction with other levels of Government, are helping to facilitate the right atmosphere for our business community to grow.

"We know that unfortunately we also saw some businesses cease to trade for different reasons.”

Some of those who closed down this year include The Ranch Bar and Grill, Happy Herb Shop, Donut King East St, She's all That, Video Ezy, Flip out Rockhampton, Pillow Talk Stockland, Delizie, Michel's Patisserie Yeppoon, Salt N Battered Stockland, Max Brenner Stockland, Define Home Style and Australian Country Living.

Not to mention the headlining foreclosures of the two major companies, JM Kelly and Metro Homes.

"To all of our local small business owners I say thank you and acknowledge the contribution that you make to jobs and our economic health,” Cr Strelow said.

Council has in place a number of agendas in place to help boost business.

"Our Development Incentives Policy, one-stop-shop for development advice, robust planning scheme and rates concessions for commercial and residential mixed-use properties in the CBD are all direct drivers to make it easier for people to do business in our region,” Cr Strelow said.

The Boathouse at Riverside. Allan Reinikka ROK210318aboathou

Impressive construction has also taken place throughout the region.

The $36 million-dollar riverbank revitalisation project was opened this year, creating a major drawcard for the town.

"Other projects we do have an indirect benefit,” Cr Strelow said.

"More car parks in the Rockhampton CBD, the redeveloped Mount Morgan streetscape and a new footpath for Lawrie Street in Gracemere due to get underway next year are all making it easier for people to shop and access those businesses.”

Co-working space for start up businesses, the SmartHub in Custom's House has also provided a way for entrepreneurs to get started behind the scenes.

"In the background we've been working directly with businesses to upskill and make them more visible by equipping them with the knowledge they need to increase their online presence and the Smart Hub continues to go from strength to strength helping start-ups develop and grow,” Cr Strelow said.

"At the end of the day, Council is just one part of the puzzle and the more we can do as a whole of community to support local businesses the stronger our economy will become.”

Silly Solly's director, Brad Walton is excited to open a new mega discount store in East St next month. Shayla Bulloch

Rockhampton:

Silly Sollys

Boathouse Restaurant

Riverston Tearooms

Family Snack Bar

Little Barber Co and Little Hair Co

Amali Hair and Beauty

Rocky Sports Club

Bonds

Made in CQ

Full Metal Pole Dance studio

Beauty in the Woods

CQ Bargain World

Revenge Hair and Body Boutique

Foxx Beauty

Ninja Sushi Burrito

Park Avenue IGA

Katie B Boutique

TruFusion Restaurant

Mason Bridal

Etup

Staff celebrate the opening of the new Bonds store at Stockland. Allan Reinikka ROK050918abonds1

Kent and Archer Complex:

The One Life Centre

The Green Eat

Crossfit CQ

Mavericks (Olympic Weightlifting)

Archer Street Boxing

Spinal Life Australia

Stockland:

Priceline Pharmacy

Green Bambo

Sketchers

Platypus Shoes

Laser Clinics Australia

Owners of Two Sisters Coffee Bar, Carli and Dan Richards opened their doors in July this year. Shayla Bulloch

Yeppoon:

Give and Take Studio

The Rocks Cafe

Sol Hair Lounge

Two Sisters Coffee Bar

The Beach Club Cafe

De Ja Brew

Picnickery

Rocking Horses Antiques

Rice to Meet You

Mel West, Peter Camm (owner) and Margaret McDowell at the newly opened Mount Morgan cafe. Sean Fox

Mount Morgan:

Mane St Hair Salon

Nifty Thrifty

Cambo's Cafe

Down at the beach at the Capricorn Coast, Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig reflected there has been "quite a bit of a boost” of new businesses.

The $45 million-dollar Yeppoon Lagoon was opened in May earlier this year.

Cr Ludwig said one of the main focuses they had with foreshore revitalisation was about business attraction.

"It is really pleasing to see that is now flowing through,” he said.

Not only have these projects been focused on tourism, but they also add to the liveability factor of the coast.

"To live on the coast is an attractant, now we have the attractions, the boardwalks, the lagoon, the playground, the water park,” Cr Ludwig said.

"We are seeing the rise in real estate.”

Looking forward to 2019, Yeppoon's Homemakers first stage is expected to come out of the ground next year.

"That will be another catalyst for the region so it is an exciting time,” he said.

"All the indicators are that there is positive growth in the region.”