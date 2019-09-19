New incentive to bring workers to Rocky

WORKERS moving to the Rockhampton region could be eligible for an incentive of up to $2500, following the implementation of a new Rockhampton Regional Council community policy this week.

The Resources Sector Relocation Incentives Policy had been in the making for a few months, with council staff closely scrutinising the terms and conditions.

It was outlined in a council report presented on Tuesday and given the last tick of ­approval.

The policy applies to qualifying individuals who are employed in the resources sector and relocating to live in the Rockhampton region.

Council hopes the policy will attract workers to the region to stimulate sustainable population growth and diversity and value-add to the local economy.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the program would give those who had secured a position in the resources sector, or were looking to, even more reason to make Rockhampton home.

“Locals will always have first preference, but we know that some in the resources sector are already struggling to fill positions,” she said.

“With the scale of resource sector projects that are coming on line, we are in this incredibly exciting position of being able to attract even more workers to the Rockhampton region.

“We know that Rockhampton is a beautiful regional city with great community facilities and affordable housing, so we’re keen to welcome as many new residents to Rockhampton on the back of these resource sector projects.

“Council has never been shy about fighting for the best interests for our local economy, and this incentives package is no different.”

Under the policy criteria, workers must be employed by a business that is operating in the region in productive activities or involved in the supply of mining equipment, technology or other services to the resources sector.

Any government or ­council-owned or controlled businesses are not eligible.

The resources sector is defined as “the exploration and mining of minerals (including coal) and the associated minerals processing industry”.

Part one of the incentive is a relocation bonus of $1000 and a three-month permit for the Rockhampton Airport long-term carpark.

Applications for this incentive are open until June 30, 2020 and residents must have moved from more than 200km outside of Rockhampton.

Applicants must not have worked in the Rockhampton region in the 12 months before the application is made and must have a written employment contract for an eligible position and business.

Part two of the incentive is a residential rates discount — a one-time, 30 per cent reduction, capped at $1000, on a council rates notice.

Applications for the rates reduction are open until December 31, 2021. Applicants must be approved for part one and have bought a property locally within 12 months of moving to the region.

Council’s economic development manager, Jesse Gillard, said council’s incentive to attract workers for the resources sector was part and parcel of its broader strategic plan to encourage population growth to strengthen and diversify Rockhampton’s economy.

“In line with our Economic Action Plan 2016-2020, council is focused on delivering economic development projects and incentives to attract more people to our region to drive positive economic outcomes,” Mr Gillard said.

“Rockhampton is on the cusp of a period of significant economic growth and we all need to work together to see our city continue to reach its potential.”

Approved applications for the policy are limited to 100 and to be approved by the council chief executive and deputy chief executive, and Advance Rockhampton general manager Tony Cullen.